Gun found in book bag at McNair Middle School

A DeKalb County middle school student was arrested after a gun was found in his book bag at McNair Middle School on Tuesday.

According to a letter sent home to parents Tuesday evening, a school resource officer located the gun in a book bag after a school administrator was notified about the gun early Tuesday morning. The owner of the book bag was taken into custody.

"The health and safety of our students and staff are always top priorities," Andre Riley, DeKalb Schools' director of strategic communications/marketing, said in a statement. "Per a letter, dated March 7, from McNair Middle School, parents were notified that a student was taken into custody after a weapon was found in a book bag on the campus. Weapons of any type have no place in our schools or facilities. This incident is under investigation and, upon its conclusion, DCSD will respond appropriately to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment."

Additional details were not immediately available. No injuries were reported.

