ALPHARETTA, GA - Police are actively searching for one suspect, possibly a female, in relation to an armed robbery at the Forsyth Co. Pawnshop.

Six suspects are in custody at this time.

The sixth suspect was found sitting in the lobby of a Courtyard Marriott wearing wet clothes.

According to Corp. Peter Sabella, a 911 call was made at 5:25 a.m. Saturday from an employee inside of the pawnshop.









A vehicle had backed into the store and about five to seven African American males along with one possibly African American female entered the store.

The employee went to investigate the situation after which one shot was fired but no one was hit or injured.

The suspects then fled the scene and a lookout was given on the vehicle to patrol deputies in the area.

One deputy spotted the vehicle and chased the car down 400 Southbound to Windward Parkway and the chase ended in Deerfield Parkway and Morris Road after a wheel came off the suspects' vehicle.

Several perpetrators fled on foot and two were captured fairly quickly and another four suspects were apprehended during the manhunt. Police are still searching for the remaining suspect.

Corp. Sabella says the suspects may or may not be armed at this time although they did make off with a few stolen firearms.

Police are asking the public to be cautious. If anyone suspicious comes to your home and you do not recognize them, please do not answer or allow them to enter and contact 911.

