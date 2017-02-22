Gwinnett Co. Mystery | Young man's body found. Who is it?

Forensic artist from the GBI, Kelly Lawson, developed this sketch based on skeletal remains.

Two years after a grisly discovery in a wooded area, police have a new lead in the mysterious death of a young man.

In July 2015, police discovered skeletal remains in a wooded area between Satellite Boulevard and Buford Highway near Suwanee Creek in Buford. The remains had been in the woods for several years, and investigators said that time had erased important clues. There was no clothing or personal effects near the body.

A forensic anthropologist turned to what they did have: a skeleton. It belonged to a man between 25-40 years of age and 5'3" to 5'7". He had multiple fillings and one root canal in the lower jaw. There was no obvious signs of trauma or foul play. There was no manner and cause of death.

It's a mystery.

Now, the face behind that mystery is revealed. Kelly Lawson, a forensic artist from the GBI, released a forensic sketch.

"Exact information about hair color, hair length, or skin tone is unknown. The image is based on the artist's impressions," a Gwinnett County Police spokesperson said in a release.

The Medical Examiner did have one other fact to help solve the mystery: the remains do not belong to Justin Gaines.

Gaines went missing on Nov. 7, 2007 from a bar in Gwinnett County. There have been multiple false leads over the years, but his disappearance remains a mystery.

If you recognize the sketch, you're asked to call Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

