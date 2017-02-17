Gwinnett commission chair notes county accomplishments, goals in State of the County Address

Chairman, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Charlotte J. Nash (Photo: Courtesy of Gwinnett County)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- In her seventh annual State of the County Address, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash declared the county’s condition to be “remarkable,” highlighting multiple accomplishments while acknowledging challenges in the future.

“We’ve been building this brand over the course of decades but today, I see a strong Gwinnett brand that’s been re-invented,” she said.

Nash spoke of the county's work in innovation citing the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center. Nash said the wastewater treatment plant turns byproduct from the treatment process into fertilizer and converts methane into electricity to run the plant.

She noted the state-of-the-art facility also returns 14.5 billion gallons annually of the water used by the county back to Lake Lanier and the Chattahoochee River.

Nash said collaboration between the county and its cities is another important element of the Gwinnett County brand. She spotlighted a new facility in Lilburn that doubles as a city hall and a county public library. The county is discussing similar library relocations in Duluth and Norcross, she said.

She said the county plans to work with the private sector to redevelop the 24-acre Olympic tennis venue on U.S. 78 near Stone Mountain. Nash said the county also plans to work with community improvement districts on pedestrian connectivity around Gwinnett Place mall and on redevelopment and transportation along I-85 between DeKalb County and Beaver Ruin Road.

Nash also discussed the future expansion of the Infinite Energy Center and said the county needs to explore new ways to improve mobility – including transit.

“We can’t stop improving our road network, but expanded transit options must also be part of any long-term solution,” she said.

Nash also pledged to broaden its community outreach programs.

“Inclusion does not just happen,” she said. “It takes intentional effort. Let me be perfectly clear – failure to respect all Gwinnett residents and welcome their participation in our community is neither acceptable nor smart.”

Nash said she wanted to build on the county’s existing programs and reach out to other constituencies.

She said new steps by the county will also involve adding young people to Gwinnett 101, inviting diverse groups to display traditional art, clothing, crafts and heritage in county buildings, and reaching out to minority job applicants and small businesses.

Also of note, Nash announced a new tagline for the County’s community outreach program: “Many Voices, One Gwinnett.”

“Gwinnett’s future depends on all of us working together to build the community,” she said. “We must engage and empower leaders from our diverse population who love Gwinnett to champion this important work.”

