Hands on Atlanta needs you to volunteer

(Photo: Park, Catherine)

Hands on Atlanta is asking for your help to serve your community.

Their mission is to "tackle greater Atlanta's most pressing needs by igniting a passion for service and creating life-long community volunteers."

Starting 30 years ago, Hands on Atlanta has been helping to make changes for the metro Atlanta community and create a group of compassionate volunteers who actually care about the citizens.

On Saturday, October 7, the biggest event for Hands on Atlanta will take place. The 28th Annual Hands on Atlanta Day will have about 60 service projects and 3000 volunteers.

These projects include cleaning up neighborhood parks to working with children and expanding their minds to delivering meals to senior citizens.

You can sign up to volunteer on their website and all ages are welcome to serve the community. If you can't come out tomorrow, you can visit the volunteer page and search by date to see if you can make it to another project and give your time to help.

© 2017 WXIA-TV