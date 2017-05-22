Harrison High students mourn the death of Joelle Dalgleish

Courtesy Hoya Cross Country Facebook

As the last week of school got underway at Harrison High School in Cobb County, students there were left to mourn 15-year-old Joelle Dalgleish.

She passed away Sunday night at Cartersville Medical Center after being hit by a falling tree Friday night.

"She laughed easily; she made friends easily. She was fun, sweet, goofy and curious. We see these kids as our own kids, so it's pretty difficult," said her cross country coach, Kent Simmons. "I think being with her friends and being with the other kids here has helped. We've leaned on each other."

Students plan to gather at the Harrison High School football field Monday night for a candlelight vigil and to release balloons in Joelle's memory.

Visitation for Joelle will be Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta, with funeral services on Thursday at 6 pm.

"You're here for each other. Lean on each other. Help each other out, and we'll get through this -- together," said coach Jason Scott. "I think the parents seeing all the people that love Joelle out there remembering Joelle should be a huge uplifting moment for the parents. Hopefully, they'll know they won't have to do this alone. The entire Harrison family will be there for them."

Officials with Bartow County Emergency Medical Services said crews arrived around 11:30 Friday night at Red Top Mountain State Park where they found Joelle unconscious and unresponsive with severe head injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in Cartersville where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.



