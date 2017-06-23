'Hate Committee' members convicted to life without parole after following orders on killing spree

DEACTUR, Ga. -- They're in their twenties, and they will never walk out of prison.
The multiple life-without-parole sentences come after prosecutors say 22-year-old Joseph Broxton and 24-year-old Daniel Pena followed orders from gang "bosses" during two crime sprees that left three dead and three others injured.
A jury found Broxton( AKA 'Lil Joe), and Pena (AKA Island) guilty of murder, aggravated assault, attempt to commit armed robbery, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The two were members of the "Hate Committee", a local subset of "Gangster Disciples". They followed orders to seek out other gang members who had violated rules or gang imposters.
Broxton was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 60 years. Pena was sentences to to consecutive life without parole sentences plus 40 years.
The jury convicted them of crimes that took place on two days in the summer of 2015: July 3 and July 30.
The following is a timeline of the alleged crimes provided by prosecutors:
