'Hate Committee' members convicted to life without parole after following orders on killing spree

DEACTUR, Ga. -- They're in their twenties, and they will never walk out of prison.

The multiple life-without-parole sentences come after prosecutors say 22-year-old Joseph Broxton and 24-year-old Daniel Pena followed orders from gang "bosses" during two crime sprees that left three dead and three others injured.

A jury found Broxton( AKA 'Lil Joe), and Pena (AKA Island) guilty of murder, aggravated assault, attempt to commit armed robbery, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The two were members of the "Hate Committee", a local subset of "Gangster Disciples". They followed orders to seek out other gang members who had violated rules or gang imposters.

Broxton was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 60 years. Pena was sentences to to consecutive life without parole sentences plus 40 years.

The jury convicted them of crimes that took place on two days in the summer of 2015: July 3 and July 30.

The following is a timeline of the alleged crimes provided by prosecutors:

July 3, 2015

The pair’s crime spree began on July 3, 2015 when Defendants Broxton and Pena attempted to rob victim Edward Chadmon at the Stone Mountain Inn. The victim was fatally shot while trying to defend himself.

July 30, 2015 2:00 a.m.

In the early morning hours of July 30, 2015, Broxton, Pena and other members of the Hate Committee were cruising the Central Drive area searching for people to kill based on their orders. They stopped at the Hairston Square apartment complex and summoned a male victim to their vehicle. As he approached, the victim was shot five times by Defendant Broxton. He survived his injuries.

July 30, 2015 6:22 a.m.

Approximately four hours later, Defendants Broxton and Pena ambushed a third victim, Oliver Campbell, who was sleeping in his truck at a Candler Road gas station. Campbell, whom the pair attempted to rob, was awakened from his sleep and shot twice—once in his neck and once in his leg. He died at the scene.

July 30, 2015 8:50 p.m.

Later that evening as the defendants were driving near the Wynview apartment complex near Central Drive, they spotted someone they believed to be a rival gang member. The two parked their stolen vehicle, exited, and opened fire on the suspected rival, who returned gunfire. An innocent bystander, who was standing near her front door, was shot in the leg during the melee. She survived.

July 30, 2015 9:30 p.m.

In the final violent act of the day, Defendants Broxton, Pena and other Hate Committee gang members opened fire on two innocent victims sitting on the patio of a unit in the Landmark apartment complex off Bent Tree Loop. Rocqwell Nelson was fatally shot six times. A female companion sitting next to him at the time of the shooting was struck eleven times. She survived.

According to the district attorney's office, two other alleged Hate Committee members have also pleaded guilty in connection with the crimes. Other members are facing federal prosecution.

