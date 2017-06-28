Health advisory issued for beaches on St. Simons Island

Beachgoers look on as crews pull an alligator from the surf at Coast Guard Beach near St. Simons Island in Georgia. (Photo: FCN viewer)

The Glynn County Health Department issued health advisories Tuesday for beachgoers at St. Simons Island.

They apply to two beaches on the island: East Beach and Massengale Park Beach.

The release says the advisory was issued to alert swimmers of a possible risk of illness associated with water contact.

Possible illness would be due to an abundance of enterococcus bacteria in the water that exceeds the EPA’s standards. The bacteria, which usually live in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals and humans, and can be an indicator of the presence of fecal waste contamination.

According to the EPA, the bacteria can sicken swimmers and is linked to some illnesses like urinary tract infections and meningitis.

The health department says that although the beaches are not closed, they ask people do not swim or wade in the water in those two areas.

The water will be retested and the advisory lifted once the bacteria levels meet the proper standards.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV