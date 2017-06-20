Heavy rain caused roof collapse at Clarkston apartment

Plantation Park Apartments located at 1001 Montreal Road, Clarkston, GA, 30021. (Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

DEKALB COUNTY - Dozens of residents at the Plantation Park Apartments in Clarkston are looking for a new home after part of the roof and wall of a building collapsed. A resident said she called 911 after noticing cracks in the wall.

Capt. Eric Jackson with Dekalb Co. Fire-Rescue said Tuesday's thunderstorms caused the foundation to shift. The collapse happened at 10 p.m. last night.

"With all the running water that had come during the heavy rain it essentially shifted or moved the flooring system and that is what caused the shift in the ceiling," he said.

Residents were immediately evacuated. The Fire Marshal determined the building was uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross worked with EMA to open a shelter nearby for the approximately 50 people who were displaced. No one was injured.

Capt. Jackson said Clarkston city officials have been notified to further inspect the building.

