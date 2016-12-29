Help wanted: How to work for Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry wants to hire you.

The man behind Madea, Meet the Browns, The Haves and the Have Nots and a number of other movies, television shows and stage plays is bringing something big to Atlanta.

Tyler Perry, known for acting, directing, producing, writing and almost any other creative talent you can name is bringing an opportunity of a lifetime to Atlanta job seekers.

Planned to be completed in 2017, Fort McPherson is the newest site for Tyler Perry Studios. But the location isn't the only thing that’s new. The media mogul is looking to fill "thousands"of new job openings that come with the new infrastructure.

The application process to apply for TPS is a bit different than applying for a traditional job, however. According to Fort Mac LRA, in order to apply for these positions applicants must go through a detailed process that involves partnering agencies.

Applicants are directed to register to one of six agencies. These include Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Georgia Film Academy, Marinella Hume Casting, Atlanta Workforce Development Agency, Trojan Labor Atlanta, and Express Employment Professionals.

Each agency caters to a specific area that the applicant may be interested in. For those interested in training in entry level positions on set and in production offices, the Georgia Film Academy is where you turn. Want to be on camera? Register with Marinella Hume Casting. Atlanta residents seeking jobs and basic training programs should register with AWDA and Urban League of Greater Atlanta. Trojan Labor Atlanta and Express Employment Professionals are staffing agencies for people seeking various positions.

The studios, which will offer 12 sound stages that range from 10,000 to 60,000 square feet, “…is expected to add over 8,000 new jobs to Atlanta, including the relocation of 350 jobs," according to Mayor Kasim Reed,

TPS’ website urges those who are interested to apply.

