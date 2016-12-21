Henry Co. Sheriff's employee ejected, killed in auto accident

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. -- A Henry County Sheriff’s Office employee died after being ejected from his vehicle Wednesday evening, officials say.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Thomas Palmer was driving his Chevy Trailblazer on Lassiter Road near Torbet Road around 6 p.m. when the car left the roadway. Officials said Palmer’s car struck several trees and he was ejected during the crash.

Emergency responders transported Palmer to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Palmer was employed with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and was just returning home from his shift when the accident happened.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

