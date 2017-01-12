Henry Co. swears in first African-American DA

MCDONOUGH, Ga. – Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo, the county’s first African-American lead prosecutor, will be officially sworn in Thursday evening.

Elected in November, Pattillo officially took office on Jan. 3, 2017.

Pattillo graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law and has lived in Henry County with his wife and children for more than 12 years. He brings 14 years of experience as a prosecutor with DeKalb County, specializing in both the juvenile division and major felony cases.

Pattillo will be sworn in by his friend, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Tangela M. Barrie. Artist Janssen Robinson will paint live during his swearing in.

