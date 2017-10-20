Here's how you can help family of woman killed by tire on Ga. 400

Photo provided

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Friends of a woman killed in a freak accident on GA 400 are doing what they can to help the grieving family.

The loss was sudden and heartbreaking.

Julieanna Shedrawy was driving to work Thursday morning when police say a tire and a wheel separated from a truck, rolled across a median and then flew into her vehicle.

The 49-year-old mother of two was killed.

Friends have established a college fund for Shedrawy's two daughters, ages 16 and 11, who they say "were her life." Click here for information on how to donate.

Family said Shedawy was in restaurant sales. Her mother wants her to be remembered as the glue that held many of her loved-ones together.

"You could meet her for a moment, for a second, and she would impact you," her close friend, Oswald Morgan, said. "She was just larger than life, and really lovable, caring. It's really unfair. She does not deserve to go so soon."

