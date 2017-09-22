HHS Secretary Price being investigated for travel on private jet, NBC reports

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Rep. Tom Price gets into an elevator at Trump Tower, November 16, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet positions for the new administration. (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - Tom Price, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is being investigated by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) for his reported travel on several private jets last week.

The news of the OIG's investigation was reported Friday by NBC.

NEW: HHS Office of Inspector General confirms it *is* conducting a review of Tom Price's charter travel. Via spox --> pic.twitter.com/OJkeiFXUKC — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) September 22, 2017

Price, a fiscal conservative, traveled to Maine for a health care industry Q&A, and he visited community health centers in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, Politico reported. Those travels, made from Sept. 13-15, cost at least $60,000, tens of thousands of dollars more than commercial travel.

Prior to his current position, Price was a longtime metro Atlanta congressman from the 6th congressional district. His appointment to President Donald Trump's cabinet led to the nation's most expensive congressional election earlier this year, a race that eventually was won by Republican Karen Handel.

This story is developing.

