WXIA
Close

HHS Secretary Price being investigated for travel on private jet, NBC reports

The trips would follow his own comments attacking other lawmakers for using the expensive mode of transportation.

Tim Darnell , WXIA 1:30 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - Tom Price, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is being investigated by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) for his reported travel on several private jets last week.

The news of the OIG's investigation was reported Friday by NBC.

Price, a fiscal conservative, traveled to Maine for a health care industry Q&A, and he visited community health centers in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, Politico reported. Those travels, made from Sept. 13-15, cost at least $60,000, tens of thousands of dollars more than commercial travel.

RELATED | HHS Secretary took private flights, unlike predecessor

Prior to his current position, Price was a longtime metro Atlanta congressman from the 6th congressional district. His appointment to President Donald Trump's cabinet led to the nation's most expensive congressional election earlier this year, a race that eventually was won by Republican Karen Handel.

This story is developing.

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories