High pollen levels hit 1289 for Monday in metro Atlanta

Allergy sufferers already know it, but for those of you who needed confirmation, the pollen level has skyrocketed to its highest level of the year so far - 1289 for Monday, according to the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Clinic.

The biggest culprits so far? Juniper, alder, oak, elm, sweet gum and sheep sorrel -- which have shoved the level well into the "High" category.

The metro Atlanta area is notorious for its spring allergy season, which usually stretches from late February or early March through late April.

According to 11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil, temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-70s through this week, with rain holding off until at least Friday -- which will likely keep pollen levels high for the week, and not offer much relief for allergy sufferers.

