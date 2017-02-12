High school athlete's cardiac arrest caught on camera

A video released by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shows the cardiac arrest of high school senior Claire Crawford. Crawford was playing in a volleyball match for her school, Loganville Christian Acadmey, on October 13th of last year, when she went into cardiac arrest. (Photo: 11Alive)

This story was originally published on Feb. 2, 2016

ATLANTA -- A video released by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shows the cardiac arrest of high school senior Claire Crawford. Crawford was playing in a volleyball match for her school, Loganville Christian Acadmey, on October 13th of last year, when she went into cardiac arrest.

Claire's father inadvertently recorded the entire incident. He had set up a camera on a tripod to record the match.

School officials began giving Claire CPR, while others called 911 and ran to get one of the school's four automated external defibrillators. Four and a half minutes after she went into cardiac arrest, the AED was used to bring Claire was back to life. The paramedics arrived 11 minutes after Claire collapsed. Doctors say without question the use of the AED saved her life.

Claire has been diagnosed with ventricular fibrillation. She is doing well and is under the care of doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Children's heads up Project S.A.V.E, which was created to educate school systems and doctors about pediatric sudden cardiac arrest.

(© 2017 WXIA)