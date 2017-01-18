Hit-and-run left one trapped in Moreland Ave. accident

Firefighters were able to pull a driver from a crushed car after a crash on Moreland Ave.

A crash on Moreland Ave. in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon left one person trapped. Firefighters were able pull the driver from a crushed silver 4-door car. The extent of that person's injuries is unknown at that time.

An Atlanta Police spokesperson said one of the drivers involved in the crash left the scene. Police have not yet released details about what caused the crash.

Several lanes were blocked as first responders treated victims and cleared the road.

Check back for updated details on this developing story.

CHECK LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES HERE.

(© 2017 WXIA)