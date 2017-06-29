Company's memo on bed bugs: Show up to get paid, or use PTO, unpaid leave

(Photo: Hopper, Christopher)

CHAMBLEE, Ga. -- A memo obtained by 11Alive News has a tough message for employees affected by a bed bug infestation at a Chamblee business: If employees aren’t working, they are not getting paid.

11Alive has been reporting on the bed bugs situation at Wipro in DeKalb County since last week, holding the powerful accountable. Thursday, Chris Hopper obtained the memo that was sent to employees, which lays out what employees can do.

The memo states:

“Employees will be paid for all hours worked. If an employee has a medical issue related to bedbugs, he/she can file a claim through the WC program. Employees who choose not to come to the office may use PTO or simply take unpaid time off."

In that same memo, Wipro said the same rules apply if the company has to shut down the building for treatment for any length of time.

Attorney Ed Buckley told 11Alive that policy is troublesome.

“That is something that is occurring through no fault of the employee,” he said.

Even for those who qualify for workers compensation, it's just a fraction of their regular pay.

“This can be the difference between being able to buy groceries or pay the rent, make that car payment,” Buckley said.

That's Winter Phelps' biggest concern now. She told 11Alive she's had enough of the bed bug problem. The now former Wipro call center employee resigned Wednesday in the wake of the bed bug infestation, the same day dozens of other employees walked off the job.

“It makes me itch thinking about it,” said Winter Phelps, former Wipro employee. “Not only can I bring it home to my bed where I lay every night but it can spread throughout my house,” Phelps said.

As a newer employee, she hadn’t earned paid time off yet, so she quit knowing she couldn’t step foot in that building again.

“I’m trying to figure out how I’m going to pay my car note, other bills, it’s hard you know, and I think it’s awful the way they’re treating us,” Phelps said.

Wipro has acknowledged the bed bugs at the Chamblee center and said they are taking action to control the infestation. The company said it's willing to pay for in home treatments and consultations for workers.

Buckley said that's a good thing they're trying to rectify the situation. He said the employees may also be able to get some relief from the building and the manager of the property.

