CLEVELAND, Ga. -- A repeat DUI offender accused of killing a 3-year-old boy in parking lot last week and leaving his own child unattended in a September incident would not answer questions from a 911 dispatcher, those calls show.

James “Jay” Holcomb is accused of hitting and pinning 3-year-old Easton Cain in the parking lot of Cleveland, Ga. grocery store last week, killing the boy.

11Alive’s Valerie Hoff has been digging into the background of the 36-year-old man, and she’s found that Holcomb has had several run-ins with the law – including multiple unprosecuted DUIs – and a possible DFCS investigation. That investigation is related to the September incident in which he and his wife were taken into custody after their toddler was found unattended in a hotel parking lot.

Hotel guests called 911 after knocking on doors to figure out who the child belonged to, saying the little girl had been left alone wearing only a diaper for hours.

“There's this little girl that was sitting outside,” the caller reported. “She won't talk, she doesn't know where anyone is and she's been sitting in the hotel room all morning long in the hot sun...she's just wearing a diaper and she's been sitting outside all morning.”

Nearly three minutes into the call, Holcomb arrives on the scene, so the caller puts him on the phone with the dispatcher:

Holcomb: Hello?

Dispatch: Yes, this is White County Dispatch.

Holcomb: Yes ma'am?

Dispatch: What is your name?

Holcomb: Um, we're fine, ma'am. .

Dispatch: I understand that you're fine but what's your name sir?

Holcomb: Ma'am?

Dispatch: Sir, what is your name?

(inaudible)

Dispatch: Sir!

Holcomb: Yes ma'a,m.

Dispatch: What is your name?

Holcomb: Ma'am.

Dispatch: Sir, what is your name?

When police arrived, they arrested Holcomb and his wife Lauren. Their child was released to Holcomb's father, White County Commissioner Lyn Holcomb, but a witness from the incident told 11Alive that the parents were out of jail and back with their child just 24 hours later.

Four months after that September incident, police said an incoherent James Holcomb accelerated his truck in the Ingles parking lot, hitting and pinning Cain.

Holcomb remains in the White County jail on vehicular homicide AND DUI charges in connection with Cain's death.

