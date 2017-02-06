After son's arrest for toddler's death, White Co. Commissioner rarely seen

(Photo: Pete Smith, WXIA)

CLEVELAND, Ga. -- A White County Commissioner was once again a no-show at Monday night’s planned meeting.

Lyn Holcomb has rarely been seen on the job since his son James was charged with killing 3-year-old Easton Cain in the parking lot of a Cleveland, Ga. grocery store while allegedly driving drunk.

Lyn is said to be taking personal time after his son was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. He didn't attend Monday’s commission meeting or last week's work session, and his absence was noted again.

“At what point does a commissioner face something like dereliction for duty by not showing up for commission meetings or work sessions,” one commissioner asked during Monday’s meeting.

Another commissioner was a little more forgiving, saying, “I understand that this is a very serious and tragic situation our community is dealing with at this time. So I'm going to be respectful to Commissioner Holcomb and what they're going through.”

The White County commissioner’s son is still in jail without bond in the January incident that killed Cain, but previous 11Alive investigations showed that that incident was not his first run-in with the law.

Commissioner Lyn Holcomb has bailed his son James out of jail at least three times for previous DUIs. Witnesses told 11Alive’s Valerie Hoff he also returned his son's child to him less than 24 hours after James and his wife Lauren were arrested in September on drug and neglect charges.

Now, 11Alive's Duffie Dixon has found yet another incident where police were called because a Holcomb family member was suspected of being under the influence. Back in March of 2016, Lauren was involved in a public intoxication incident outside a Cleveland convenience store. A passerby called 911 after noticing she was behaving erratically; he told 11Alive News she was extremely inebriated.

At some point during the ordeal, a police officer radios for Commissioner Holcomb's phone number. Police filed a police report for the incident, but in the end, no one was arrested.

11Alive has tried multiple times to make contact with the commissioner repeatedly, but he so far has not made any public comments about his son or daughter-in-law.

