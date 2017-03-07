Community upset after unpermitted drag racing event damages park

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A South Fulton community is furious after they say their park was trashed by an unsanctioned drag racing event over the weekend.

Helen Willis lives in the area of Welcome All Park in South Fulton County, but said she was disappointed to find the park damaged Monday morning.

On Monday, Willis saw the videos and pictures of an unpermitted drag racing event that happened in the streets outside the park. She called it “unacceptable.’

“This park means a lot to our community, and for someone to come here and treat it like it meant nothing to them was very disrespectful, it's very disheartening,” she told 11Alive’s Kaitlyn Ross.

Willis said neighbors who use the park found trash left in the grass and heavy skid marks in the street.

“It's very frustrating because we feel like we should be able to enjoy our parks without being violated or disrespected in our community,” she said.

According to the newly-incorporated city, the event did not have permission to be there and the city commissioner said they’ve added $275,000 to the parks and recreation budget to help clean up the mess. They also have plans to pay for extra security to patrol the area.

But Willis said she wants the people responsible for the damage held accountable.

“Now we have to spend our tax dollars to repave the streets,” she said. “We have to spend extra tax dollars to clean up the park. And we're going to have to spend extra tax dollars to pay for extra security.”

Willis said she plans to run for city council and the district, which includes the park. She thinks it needs to be a priority.

“We want people to come and enjoy our parks, we don't want people to come and vandalize our parks,” she said.

