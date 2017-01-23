D.A.: Son of commissioner accused of killing 3-year-old will get 'no special treatment'

James Holcomb, 36, has been charged with a D.U.I, reckless driving, no insurance and first-degree vehicular homicide, after he drove into a parked car, trapping 3-year-old Easton Cain.

CLEVELAND, Ga -- The District Attorney who is prosecuting the son of a White County Commissioner is promising that he will not get any special treatment in his vehicular homicide case.

James “Jay” Holcomb, 36, is accused of driving under the influence when he struck and killed 3-year-old Easton Cain in an Ingles Parking lot in Cleveland, Ga. He was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving, driving with an expired license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

EXCLUSIVE | Witnesses tried saving toddler pinned between 2 vehicles in parking lot





PHOTOS | 3-year-old Easton Cain dies in parking lot

White County D.A. Jeff Langley says he's hoping blood and urine samples taken from Holcomb last Tuesday’s horrible accident will be fast-tracked due to the horrific nature of the case.

“This is a tragic, needless death and were going to prosecute it very aggressively,” Langley told 11Alive Monday.

Holcomb has a history of run-ins with the law; he was arrested multiple times for driving under the influence in the early 2000s. Two of those cases were never prosecuted because the statute of limitations expired before they got to court, something Langley and the D.A. at the time say is very rare.

PHOTOS | James Holcomb's mugshots

Since his arrest, Holcomb has received visits in jail from the DFCS representative his father, Commissioner Lyn Holcomb, and the attorney who represented him in several previous DUI cases, Andrew Dowdy, according to jail records.

RELATED | DUI driver charged in toddler death ‘lost his way'

But Langley, who was not the D.A. at the time, denies allegations from some community members that Holcomb has gotten preferential treatment because of his family's political ties.

“He's gotten no special treatment from my office and will get no special treatment,” Langley said emphatically. “I've personally prosecuted a sitting sheriff, an assistant tax commissioner, the elected coroner in Lumpkin county. We prosecute where the evidence leads regardless of their family connections.”

So far, the Holcomb family has so far refused to comment on the case.

Even as Holcomb’s case in Cain’s death moves forward, new information uncovered by 11Alive’s Valerie Hoff appears to show that Holcomb could also face the possibility of a DFCS investigation.

White County jail records indicate Holcomb, who is married and has two children, has been visited by a DFCS representative. That follows an incident in September where he's accused of leaving one of his children unattended. Cleveland Police were called to a hotel back in September, after a report that a 3-year-old wearing only a diaper was found wandering the parking lot unsupervised.

Meanwhile, Holcomb continues to remain in jail on no bond.

(© 2017 WXIA)