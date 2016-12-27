DeKalb Medical vows policy review after mentally ill patient released, goes missing

Eric Hershman, 58, suffers from dimentia and scizophrenia and needs 24-hour care. He was admitted to DeKalb Medical recently but was released a mere three hours later without notification, family says. Shortly after, he was listed as missing. (Photo: Photo: Provided, WXIA)

DECATUR -- One of the metro area's most well know hospitals is vowing to take a serious look at its policies after a patient with mental illness was discharged and went missing for more than a week.

Eric Hershman’s family said he is a 58-year-old who suffers from schizophrenia and dementia and lives in a group home under 24-hour care and supervision.

The owner of Hershman’s group home said last Monday, Dec. 19, he was admitted to DeKalb Medical in Decatur after a violent outburst in his bedroom.

But just three hours later, she said he was released without his case worker, caretakers or relatives being notified by the hospital, according to family members.

After his release, they didn’t see or hear from him for eight days, until he was found Tuesday afternoon. Hershman is back at his group home in Lithonia safe and sound.

“Taking a shower was amazing, and getting a piece of cheese was good too,” he said as he sat at the kitchen table and talked to 11Alive's Chris Hopper.

“I just thought I’d walk, try and find something to do some place to go and then try and find my way home another way,” Hershman told 11Alive's Chris Hopper as he sat at the kitchen table.

Hershman’s caretaker and group home owner Nadine Johnson said they called 911 when he had an episode in his room. “He was punching the wall, turning furniture over, breaking his glasses,” Johnson said.

Johnson said an ambulance took Hershman to DeKalb Medical in Decatur for treatment. But when she called the hospital Tuesday afternoon to check on Hershman’s status, “They weren’t able to tell us who he was discharged to and where,” she said.

Hershman’s sister in California made flyers. They put information on social media. They checked cell phone pings, and even filed a missing person’s report.

Tuesday, Johnson and her daughter went looking. They found Hershman roaming around a shopping plaza less than a mile from the hospital.

“He’s like, 'I want to go home, I want to go home,'” Johnson recalled.

11Alive reached out to DeKalb Medical for a comment on the issue, who sent a statement through its spokesperson.

“We are sorry that Mr. Hershman went missing and for his family's stress and anxiety," the statement reads. "Our records and staff recollection indicate that Mr. Hershman was calm, cooperative, alert and oriented and he indicated that he had a ride picking him up. He said his ride had arrived and he was discharged.

Upon learning that he went missing after leaving the hospital, we are revisiting our policies to evaluate what we can do to prevent this type of thing from happening in the future. We are glad Mr. Hershman is safe and reunited with his family.”

Hershman’s sister Terri Miller, who is also his legal guardian, said she plans to take legal action.

“This is an outrage," she told 11Alive. "This shouldn’t happen to my brother, it shouldn’t happen to anyone. This is a problem with our system here, not only in Georgia, but everywhere across the country."

Johnson said in her experience of owning a number of group homes for patients with mental illnesses, this situation is far from typical. She said patients she works with are usually in the hospital for at least 24 hours for psych evaluations.

She said a case manager, family member, or a caretaker are contacted before they are released.

(© 2016 WXIA)