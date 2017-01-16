Family demands answer after disabled son left in van

A Cobb County family is demanding answers after their disabled son was left alone in van for at least 30 minutes at a state-funded care facility for adults.

Nicholas Richards, who functions on the level of four- or five-year-old, was left in the van on Nov. 2, 2016, and couldn’t get out. He was on field trip from a Gwinnett County care facility for autistic and developmentally disabled adults.

State investigation documents indicate it was 81 degrees that day.

Nicholas is home with his parents because they say they no longer trust the facility to keep him safe. His mother, Widget, says her son was scared and thirsty but physically not harmed.

“We might have my son today if this had happened in June or July,” she said.

Nicholas’ parents say his caregivers didn’t notify them about the incident for 24 hours, and they still don’t know how the system failed.

The documents Widget Richards received indicate one worker was fired over the incident but a final report hasn’t yet been made public.

The records also show there is no official transportation policy for adult day care providers, something Nicholas’ parents would like to see changed.

“Are there some basic safety procedures that could have been followed that would have resulted in Nick being left in the van,” his father, John Richards, asked. His parents believe transportation logs should be mandatory for those who work with developmentally disabled adults, and have asked their state representative for help.

The agency that oversees service for disabled adults declined 11 Alive’s request for an interview and said the report on the incident hasn’t yet been released.

Widget Richards has started a closed Facebook group for parents of disabled adult children, which can be found here.

