Living in the shadow of Title IX: Sex assault hearings on campus under fire

ATLANTA -- The statistics are alarming - one in five women and one in 16 men are sexually assaulted in college.

Now, a system designed to protect victims is coming under fire. The Title IX sexual assault hearings on Georgia campuses have been widely criticized for being unfair and secretive. Even a local lawmaker says they should be illegal.

Now, but the victims and the accused are calling for a change.

"If he was in a hallway, I would walk the other way. If he showed up in my class, I'd shut down," Kelly said. "And then I'd go home and have a panic attack. Like, every single time."

That was every day of Kelly's life at Kennesaw State University after she says her ex boyfriend raped her.

Both artists and theatre majors, she says she couldn't escape him.

At first, she didn't want him arrested. She just wanted him out of her classes.

"My counselor told me Title IX was a thing that was in place to protect students from this exact kind of situation," she said.

But the Title IX hearings on campuses across the country are incredibly secretive. She says she couldn't get any information about the process. And for the next 6 months, she lived in the shadow of Title IX.

"None of them really knew what they were walking into," Kelly said. "I didn't really know what they were walking into."

Kelly says when she walked into her hearing, she found a three person panel. The man she accused was on a computer through Skype.

The only guidance she was given was that she had to find other victims allegedly assaulted by the same man. So she did.

"The panel just seemed like they didn't care," she said. "It was very nonchalant. They didn't have any questions for me."

Ultimately, she found five people to testify about his alleged pattern of behavior. But that wasn't enough.

The panel found him not responsible in the investigation and the appeal.

"To read the response of what they said and why they made their decision, it just made me sick." she said.

But it's not just victims who have a problem with the hearings. Advocates for the accused say say the system is broken as well.

"How cruel. How vile is it that some campus bureaucrat - non-trained other than a PowerPoint they saw - is going to involve themselves in destroying these people's lives without due process," Georgia Representative Earl Erhart said.

He has started advocating against the hearings when he was contacted by the mother of a young man falsely accused.

"This is not running in the hall and chewing gum on campus and cheating or anything else," he said. "You've accused somebody of sexual assault - that's a criminal act."

And that's exactly where he thinks it belongs - in a criminal court.

In the 2017 session, Erhart plans to introduce a bill that would abolish Title IX hearings for sexual assault victims on campus and force the complaint to be reported to police.

"These are predators. You don't want them. I don't want them. Society doesn't want them running around," Erhart said. "But if you let some campus bureaucrat screw it up, you'll have more victims."

Kelly doesn't know what the answer is, but she says something has to change.

"I spent months going through emotional hell to try and get some amount of justice," she said. "And it just didn't matter."

In a statement, the University System of Georgia told 11Alive they take all accusations of sexual assault very seriously. In July of 2016, they say the process was overhauled to ensure fairness for all students.

The new guidelines were in place when Kennesaw State conducted Kelly's hearing but, due to privacy concerns, the university would not address her case directly.

