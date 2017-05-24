MARIETTA, Ga. – The recent headlines for the airline industry have not been pretty. And now, there’s one more incident causing a stir after a Marietta family said they’re stuck fighting fees after a cancer diagnosis forced them to cancel an upcoming flight.

Back in December, Pat Roessler said he and his wife got a great deal for his family’s annual trip to Slovakia. They were all set to fly Air France in June until they got some unfortunate news: his wife was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer.

Rossier said his wife’s doctor recommended that they not fly, and put the trip on hold for at least a year as she undergoes treatment and surgery. Their flight was already booked through third party booking site Airfare.com. So, Rossier got a doctor’s note and immediately sought a refund.

But Rossier said that site is not cutting his family any slack: “I didn't think there was going to be any issue," he said.

Instead, Rossier said, Airfare.com told him it would be $450 per ticket to cancel the flights – amounting to $1,800 for the family of four. “That’s more than half of what we paid for the tickets,” he said.

Rossier then went directly to Air France on Facebook where a representative told him the airline couldn’t intervene in a third-party booking. Even if they could, the employee said, the refund would be $225 per child’s ticket and $300 for each adult.

"Is it really worth the one thousand dollars you are charging to lose a customer for a lifetime," Rossier asked.

11Alive’s Chris Hopper attempted to contact Airfare.com and Air France to try to hold the powerful accountable, but neither responded to the request for comment.

Rossier is asking for a two-year voucher so his family can take the trip when his wife is better. But more than anything, he said he is frustrated and just wants some compassion.

"It's just the way that you treat people in difficult situations," he said.

Rossier said he is going to keep fighting the fees, but felt he didn't have a lot of hope. 11Alive is going to keep pressing these companies for answers.

© 2017 WXIA-TV