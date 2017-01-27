Mercedes-Benz Stadium's future a little too bright for some neighbors

A resident in Castleberry Hill is speaking out about what she calls an ongoing problem with the new Falcons stadium.

She says the sun reflecting from the stadium's panels pours directly into her home - for hours - each day.

She spoke exclusively with 11Alive’s Blayne Alexander.

Odessa Baker has been living in Castleberry Hill for more than 5 years. She was excited about the new stadium bringing new business to her area. But she reached out to 11Alive after she and other neighbors noticed what she calls a rather disruptive side effect from her new neighbor.

Outside the window of Baker's Castleberry Hill condo the future of development is bright - unfortunately a little too bright.

“It looks like a huge spaceship is landing,” she said.

Even with the curtains drawn, it’s lighting up her kitchen, she explains. Baker knew the construction was coming and bringing a little noise and blocked roads. But she says the surprise came last fall once the panels were installed.

“With the sun hitting it between noon and 1:30 every day, it's causing a serious glare in my entire first level,” she said.

And that’s more than a temporary inconvenience she says - especially as she looks around at her other Castleberry Hill neighbors with equally large windows.

“You have to squint if you're looking directly out of the window,” Baker said.

One neighbor said he caught the glare while just driving by the new stadium. So 11Alive took. With our cameras rolling -- we drove up and down Northside Drive, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and other streets leading up to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While we noticed the reflection from the panels it wasn't enough to cause a distraction while driving. The same seems to be true from the sky. But Baker says that from her fourth-floor window, it's a much different view.

“It is frustrating,” she said.

You could definitely see that bright glare coming in. So, on Friday, 11Alive spoke with someone familiar with the stadium design who said they are aware of the issue.

In the past, stadium officials have explained that the reflective glass panels are positioned that way to give fans a clear view of the skyline - the heart of Atlanta. And there's a special coating over the glass to reflect the sun and keep the building energy efficient.

