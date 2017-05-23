Repairs made to grandmother's apartment after floor collapsed

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A DeKalb County complex has made some improvements to a grandmother's apartment after she was forced out of the unit after the floor collapsed.

11Alive first reported on the 83-year-old's story Monday after the woman's family asked us to hold management accountable.

Kayla Heitz said her grandmother was awakened Friday morning after the neighbor's floor collapsed on her at the Avenues Eighty-five Apartments on Northeast Expressway.

While Heitz said said her grandmother was placed in another apartment, that unit still had a long list of problems, including no working A/C. However, after 11Alive's report, the complex replaced the toilet, fixed the unit's stove and the air conditioner, though the family said it's still not completely working.

"Maintenance finally came to the apartment to do a walk through to see what all needed to be done. They have yet to fix anything on the list except for the toilet. Air condition still doesn't work. It's still hot in the apartment. No one has been to the apartment today to fix anything. Hasn't even called to update her on anything. They have made tons of promises to fix things and hasn't carried through with any of it. Unfortunately our next move will be to consult an attorney. No one should have to literally force them to do right by their paying tenants," said Heitz.

Residents of the apartment complex told 11Alive that they had been dealing with issues for a while, but nothing was done. In response to the initial story, SMP Management, which owns the complex, issued the following statement:

As this just occurred Friday, we have limited information on the cause of the subfloor failing. However, we are working diligently with local county officials and our team of construction specialists to diagnosis the situation to expedite repairs. Our first concern is always the safety and well-being of our residents. Once management was aware of the subfloor problem, early Friday morning, our team immediately acted to relocate all the residents staying until 9 PM Friday evening to ensure everyone had accommodations. With the help of associates from other sites, our team relocated eight families the same day and provided hotel accommodations for four other residents while their apartment homes were being made ready for them. Management also provided breakfast and lunch Friday and lunch Saturday along with assistance moving furniture and with the use of a free moving truck both days. The team is working with residents to ensure they are comfortable in their new apartments and is reaching out to all of them to address any concerns they may have at this time.

