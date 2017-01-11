Sewage flowing through backyards, but who's responsible?

Human waste is flowing through the backyards of some DeKalb County residents -- and nothing has been done about it for 10 years.

Neighbors say they have complained to everyone they can think of: the county, the Environmental Protection Agency, the state, and still, nothing has been done to clean this up. They have complained for 10 years, and nothing was done about it until we started asking questions.

"It's horrible," said Nwandi Lawson. "It really is."

Cobb Creek looks gross -- but it smells even worse.

"The odor, especially in the summertime, you can't come outside when this sort of thing is being dumped inside the creek," Lawson said.

Lawson says human waste has been leaking into the creek from the apartment complex across the street.

"It's very dangerous, I feel," she said. "I'm a homeowner, I'm a mother; I'm worried for my children and the children in my neighborhood."

She says she's called everyone she can think of and made complaint after complaint about the spill -- but nothing changes.

"There's quite a docket, and yet no one has come to respond to this," she said.

DeKalb County even put signs in her yard without her permission, telling the neighborhood it was a private sewage spill, and not their responsibility.

"The county doesn't have responsibility for this -- it is always the responsibility of the property owner," Lawson said.

She says the Waterford Manor Apartment complex is the source of the leak. They would not go on camera, but a manager told 11Alive News they have a plumber at the property now, and they are going to fix it.

"He told me he was unaware, until this time -- that he didn't know this was taking place," she said. "It was the first he had heard of it."

Lawson says she has been complaining for 10 years now -- and it's only getting worse.

The state's Environmental Protection Division says they have an officer on the way to the property now. They say the apartment complex could face a citation or fine, and they've now opened an investigation into the leak.

11Alive News has a public records request for all complaints against the complex.

