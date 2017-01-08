Sexual assault hearing on campus under fire

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Airport shooting suspect could face death
-
Multiple dead in SW Atlanta crash
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
School closings (morning broadcast)
-
A white Christmas is two weeks late in Blue Ridge
-
VIDEO: GT swimmers race in the snow
-
Judge surprised her video went viral
-
Cheryl reads funny tweets.
-
At least 5 killed in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooing
-
First wave of precip moving in
More Stories
-
One dead in Cobb County house fireJan. 8, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
-
Three dead after SW Atlanta crashJan. 8, 2017, 10:02 a.m.
-
Birthday cruise turns tragic: Marietta couple caught…Jan. 8, 2017, 12:25 a.m.