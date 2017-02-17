Transportation task force formed to manage SunTrust Park traffic

Construction around the new SunTrust Park stadium in Cobb County. (Photo: Matt Pearl, WXIA)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- For three years, SunTrust Park has been in the works, and for three years, the big question has been, “What will it mean for traffic?”

SunTrust Park parking plan released | What to know

Now, two months out, the public is starting to learn that those who live and work by SunTrust Park may be asked to pitch in to help.

David Connell runs the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce. They’ve teamed up with the Sandy Springs chamber to start a transportation task force. They’re hoping nearby businesses will encourage telecommuting and other options to cut traffic.

“We literally have hundreds of businesses between here and Sandy Springs, and we have the opportunity to take a lot of traffic off the highways by using common sense,” he told 11Alive’s Matt Pearl on Friday.

When asked whether urging businesses to change their workflow is a big request, Connell said it could be: “But you know, with the new population of young people coming into the workplace, they want flexibility anyway,” he said.

Right now, the task force is asking schools in Fulton County to consider alternate routes for afternoon buses. They’re also meeting with the Georgia Truckers Association about choosing non-gamenight times to come through the area.

RELATED | Metallica to play SunTrust Park

Because of that, Connell said it will help a potentially difficult traffic situation.

“The mess that many people are anticipating is not going to happen,” he insisted. “We’ve got very smart people working on this, and I think the solutions they’re developing are going to be effective.”

Construction around the new SunTrust Park stadium in Cobb County. (Photo: Matt Pearl, WXIA)

Connell says none of these options will replace the circulator, managed lanes, and pedestrian bridges put in by Cobb County and Georgia Department of Transportation. The task force will simply look for the community to do its part for what Connell says won’t be a big issue.

“I don’t think it’s going to be nearly as bad as a lot of people think,” he said. “It probably will do nothing more than expand the rush hour.”

WATCH | SunTrust Park releases parking plan

PHOTOS | SunTrust Park, new home of the Atlanta Braves

(© 2017 WXIA)