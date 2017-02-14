Trash piling up around Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Business owners and people who own vacant properties are noticing mounds and mounds of trash piling up in Newton County.

At one location near Highway 81, an old mattress, a tire, a diaper box and even old Jordan sneakers are among the garbage piling up near the dumpster of the old Pizza Inn.

Tonya Bechtler is one of the county residents raising a stink about the county’s illegal dumping issue.



“You're not going to dump trash in your front yard, why should you dump it in someone else's yard,” she said. “Why should you dump it on the sides of the roads?”



Another resident, Pat Campbell Jr. said he’s also noticed the problem.



“Just recently they were eight bags of trash dumped almost literally in front of the landfill,” he said.

The culprits? People in the area who refuse to pay a new $50 a year fee to dump trash legally at the county's 11 convenience centers. Newton County spokesperson Bryan Fazio said the problem is getting out of hand.

“One day last week alone we gave out 25 fines in just one day of people illegal dumping,” Fazio said.

Michael Dixon, who reluctantly paid the fee to use the convenience centers, said he thinks the county caused its own illegal dumping problem

“It’s inconvenient because we are already paying taxes and now we have to pay more to use the county dump,” he said. “It’s like, where's all our money going to?”

For 20 years, the trash convenience centers didn't cost a dime, but the county imposed a $50 fee in October to plug a $2 million hole in the budget.

“We do understand if this is something they've been used to and a service that was provided here,” Fazio said. “Like I said, as things change. We have to kind of change the way we provide that service.”

As the illegal dumping problem grows, patience is also wearing out. Homeowners hope the county will do more soon to stop it.

“It's having pride in your community and for some reason that's lacking, and there's a culture of free, that these convenience centers are free, so it's going to be a transition,” Bechtler said.



The county has several ordinances in place against illegal dumping. People caught doing it could face a $200 fine plus up to $1,000 in court costs. So far, the fines don’t seem to have deterred dumpers.



(© 2017 WXIA)