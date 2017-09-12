Truck driver booted while waiting out storm

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Several lanes blocked on I-85/I-75 S at Langford PkwySep 13, 2017, 6:57 a.m.
-
Inmate escapes from hospital room, still at largeSep 13, 2017, 5:37 a.m.
-
School closings announced after Irma passesSep. 8, 2017, 7:35 p.m.