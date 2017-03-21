White House: DeKalb sheriff's department doesn't cooperate with ICE

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to the media during his daily briefing at the White House, on March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

DECATUR, Ga – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office is responding to Tuesday’s comments from the White House that some local authorities are not turning over convicted violent illegal immigrants to federal authorities for deportation.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was responding in part to a reporter’s question about a 14-year-old girl who was assaulted in her high school’s boy’s restroom. Two boys, ages 17 and 18, have been charged, and both have outstanding orders from Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“This is another example … why the President is so passionate about this,” Spicer said. “And if you go to the ICE website and download this, you’ll see it’s over 30-something pages of cases where there’s a person that is convicted of a crime that local people -- local municipal law enforcement, for whatever reason -- and in some cases they’re prohibited but for one reason or another are not enforcing the law and not turning that individual over to federal authorities to be deported.”

The ICE report that was mentioned by Spicer listed numerous local law enforcement agencies with policies that limit cooperation with ICE, according to ICE itself.

The DeKalb sheriff’s department “will not honor an ICE detainer unless ICE first presents the sheriff’s office with a warrant or ‘sufficient probable cause,’” according to the report.

In a statement to the media, DeKalb Sheriff Jeffrey Mann said his office “complies with all federal and state laws regarding the detention of “alien” criminal suspects.

“To the extent that this agency can, we will continue to employ our limited, taxpayer-supported resources to assist ICE with its efforts to secure and detain “alien” criminal suspects in our community by providing advance inmate release notification,” Mann said. “However, federal case law has determined that detaining inmates beyond lawful release without sufficient probable cause or a judicial warrant from ICE is a violation of constitutional law.”

The department also re-released a December 2016 statement, in which it said will no longer honor ICE requests “to further detain released inmates without a warrant or other sufficient probable cause.”

“The law does not allow us to hold anyone without probable cause,” Mann said in December. “If our judicial system determines that an individual should no longer be held in custody, it is not in my authority to countermand that decision.”

The Clayton County sheriff’s department was also listed as a “jurisdiction that has enacted policies that limit cooperation with ICE.” The department has not responded to 11Alive’s requested for comment.

Here is a link to Tuesday’s entire White House briefing.

You can view the entire ICE report here.



