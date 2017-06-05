Home fire under investigation in Fairburn

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

FAIRBURN, GA - Firefighters battled heavy flames at a home on Tell Road and Palace Lane early Tuesday morning.

Fairburn firefighters responded around 3 a.m. and found the roof had collapsed from the flames.

Battalion Chief Charles Figers said he's working to determine if the home was occupied. No residents were at the scene at the time.

Fire investigators are also working to determine what caused the blaze.

