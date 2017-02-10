Homeowner beaten, tied up, thrown in tub by masked men

Palmetto PD released sketch of one home invasion suspect.

PALMETTO, Ga. - It was Tuesday, February 2, around 6 a.m. when a man lying in bed woke up to a loud banging sound. That sound was the front door of his home being kicked in by four intruders, according to a detective with the Palmetto Police Department.

Police said three of the four men wore masks, and one was armed with a pistol. All of them wore gloves. The men quickly pulled the homeowner out of his bed, beat him, tied his wrists behind his back and threw him in the bath tub.

For 45 minutes, the man told police he sat in the tub as the men ransacked his home. After they left, he was able to get out and run to a neighbors house where police were called.

A sketch of the man who was not wearing a mask was released by police.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Detective Hergesell at (770) 463-9068 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS to remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

WXIA