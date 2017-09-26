Honor Flight for WWII veterans travel to memorial

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2015 Getty Images)

ROCKDALE CO., GA - Early Tuesday morning, The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office provided a police escort for the Honor Flight.

The Honor Flight is done by a non-profit organization dedicated to transporting as many United States military veterans to see the memorials of the respective wars they fought in Washington, D.C.

The service is free and these organizations are focused on bringing veterans of World War II to the National World War II Memorial and any other veterans with terminal illnesses to see the memorial for the war they fought in.

Organizers plan to start transitioning their programs to also service veterans of the Korean War, Vietnam War and any other subsequent wars.

