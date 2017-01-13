ATLANTA -- Hosea Helps, also known as Hosea Feeds The Hungry and Homeless (HFTH), is preparing to feed 6,000 people for their 14th Annual Martin Luther King Dinner on Monday, Jan. 16.

The MLK Dinner was started in the '70s by Hosea Feed The Hungry and Homeless to help feed the hungry children in the Georgia community.

"One in four of every child in our Atlanta schools for example, are homeless and 68 percent of the homeless in Atlanta are under 18... But now we're seeing whole families being homeless. And Atlanta is a funny place, you can kind of live in a bubble and never know that there are all these children going hungry," Elizabeth Omilami from HFTH said.

HFTH is a Christian international aid organization and has distributed more than $3 billion in food, clothing, medical, educational, toiletries, furniture and cleaning supplies to 16 counties throughout Georgia.

According to their Facebook page, their mission is "To rescue, restore and re-stabilize at-risk and homeless individuals and families so they can thrive and become self-sufficient."

Hosea Helps is asking for their fellow Atlantans to come out and volunteer for this wonderful event and help those who are in need.

There is a link on their website for those who want to volunteer.

