Hospitalized pedestrian struck by car dies from injuries

AUSTELL, GA - Cobb County Police have identified the victim of an accident that happened on the East West Connector, just east of Marathon Circle in Austell.

Police said on October 1, Sofia Bonilla, 55, of Marietta, was driving a gold 2006 Toyota 4 Runner westbound on the East West Connector in the right lane, just east of Marathon Circle.

Investigators believe that a pedestrian, identified as Demetrius Dandridge, 32, of Marietta, attempted to cross from the south to the north side of the road when he was struck. Police said he was outside of a crosswalk.

He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Police announced he died from his injured on October 8.

No charges are expected to be filed in the case. Anyone with information about it is asked to call (770) 499-3987.

