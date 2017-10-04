House Democrats to suggest 'commonsense gun violence legislation' after Las Vegas shooting

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

The House Democrats are holding a press event honoring the victims of the Las Vegas shooting and will suggest new gun violence prevention legislation on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Congressman John Lewis, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, Congressman Mike Thompson and Congresswoman Robin Kelly will be in attendance, along with the rest of the House Democrats.

In light of the recent senseless killing of 59 people, with over 500 injured, who were attending the Route 91 Harvest Concert in Las Vegas, some are asking for new, more strict legislation to be created related to guns and gun violence.

