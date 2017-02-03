Coroner: Possible victim after house explodes in North Georgia

Courtesy Linda Erbele White County News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. -- Officials said "possibly one" person was inside a house that exploded in White County on Friday.

According to Habersham County Sheriffs Office, the department heard a loud sound around 10:30 a.m. and later found out it was an explosion.

The home is in the Mt. Yonah Scenic Estates subdivision on Gleens Dr.

The Forestry Commission along with White County officials are responding to the fire that completely destroyed the home. The Forestry Commission was called because the house backs up to the Chattahoochee National Forest that needed to be alerted to control the fire.

White County Sheriff Neal Waldon called the explosion "tremendous". Just after 1 p.m., White County's coroner told 11Alive that "there's possibly" one victim and said he was headed to the scene.

A couple of nearby homes bad windows blown out in the explosion.

Many people commented on the department's Facebook post saying they heard and felt the boom.

