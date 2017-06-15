House in Ellenwood charred after fire

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that started in Ellenwood early Friday morning.
DeKalb Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a home at the intersection of Chimney Ridge Court and Chimney Stone Court around 12:35 a.m.
They found heavy flames and smoke coming from the residence. A car inside the garage was also charred.
Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is still unknown.
