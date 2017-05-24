Houseboat catches fire overnight

HALL CO., GA - Firefighters responded to a houseboat fire at the Holiday Marina at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found a 60 ft. boat that was fully on fire and was threatening to set two other nearby boats ablaze.

The boat was a total loss, but there was only minor damage on the other two nearby vessels.

So far no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The houseboat remains at the marina, which will remain open to the public, while investigations are pending.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

