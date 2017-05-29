How Atlanta commemorated Memorial Day 2017

ATLANTA - On a day where many are enjoying barbecues ,boating and family we must remember that Memorial holiday is a day on which those who died in military service are remembered.

People gathered in Atlanta and around the metro area to remember the brave women and men who died defending our freedoms.

In the City of Duluth, they have a have special way of paying honor. They have placed almost 800 flags and markers throughout the town with names of those who lost their lives. The city's Public Works takes this project very seriously and has done this for years. It can take about two weeks to display them all.

You can enjoy the display the week before and after Memorial Day and the week before and after Veterans day.

In Atlanta, a team of 17 active and former servicemen and civilian volunteers finished their eighth marathon in eight days wearing 22-pound flak jackets. They call themselves The Shepard's Men and they run to raise money for veterans battling suicide.

In the nation's capital, President Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns ahead of his first Memorial Day remarks as president. The playing of "Taps" echoed as Trump placed his hand over his heart and military officers saluted.

