How the world celebrates New Year's Eve

One of the biggest celebrations that most of the world takes part in is the bringing in of the New Year. Millions of people from all over the world join in on the festivities in spectacular ways. We have compiled a list of some of the best New Year's Eve celebrations from around the world.
Cairo, Egypt
Egypt, like most major places, brings in the New Year with an extravagant display of fireworks. Their display is slightly different considering the fact that the display takes place behind 4,500-year old pyramids. A techno artists also conducts an amazing light show from sunset to sunrise.
Paris
Thousands of people excited to bring in the New Year fill the Champs-Elysees in Paris, the most famous avenue in the world that spans over two miles. Although this event has posed a danger in the past, the area is now under high surveillance so the celebration can continue.
New York City
New York City has one of the world’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. The city’s celebration is known for the people, about a million, that gather in Time Square to watch the ball drop, signifying the new year. This spectacle is broadcast all over the nation as confetti rains on the crowd of spectators when the clock strikes midnight.
Scotland
This city hosts a three day celebration, known as Hogmanay, for New Year’s Eve. Festivals, street parties and concerts take place during this time until fireworks bring in the New Year. New Year’s Day brings in even more fun with another festival, parade and dog sledding.
Hong Kong
New Year’s Eve begins in Hong Kong much like in New York City. Spectators gather in Hong Kong’s Time Square as they pay homage to New York City’s celebration with a similar ball drop. An amazing display of fireworks then takes place along Hong Kong’s beautiful skyline which includes a pyrotechnic dragon in the sky.
London
New Year’s Eve is celebrated along the streets and bridges of London as fireworks explode by the Big Ben Clock Tower. A ten-minute light show accompanies the fireworks display as Big Ben chimes signifying midnight and the beginning of a New Year.
Sydney
Being the first major city that strikes midnight, Sydney, Australia has made a name for itself when it comes to New Year’s Eve celebrations. Having the largest fireworks display in the world, millions of tourists and locals watch the famous waterfront show near the Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Sydney Opera House.
Rio De Janerio
One of the wildest New Year’s Eve celebrations takes place along the Copacabana Beach in Rio De Janerio. The traditional celebration, known as Reveillon, includes millions of people standing along the beach, dressed in all white as they toss flowers into the ocean. Live musicals and a spectacular firework display also takes place.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs