How the world celebrates New Year's Eve

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: The midnight fireworks on display on New Year's Eve on January 1, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images) (Photo: Zak Kaczmarek, 2016 Getty Images)

One of the biggest celebrations that most of the world takes part in is the bringing in of the New Year. Millions of people from all over the world join in on the festivities in spectacular ways. We have compiled a list of some of the best New Year's Eve celebrations from around the world.

Cairo, Egypt

Egypt, like most major places, brings in the New Year with an extravagant display of fireworks. Their display is slightly different considering the fact that the display takes place behind 4,500-year old pyramids. A techno artists also conducts an amazing light show from sunset to sunrise.

Paris

Thousands of people excited to bring in the New Year fill the Champs-Elysees in Paris, the most famous avenue in the world that spans over two miles. Although this event has posed a danger in the past, the area is now under high surveillance so the celebration can continue.





TOPSHOT - People gather on the Champs-Elysees avenue before celebrating the New Year in Paris on December 31, 2015. / AFP / FLORIAN DAVID (Photo credit should read FLORIAN DAVID/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FLORIAN DAVID, This content is subject to copyright.)

New York City

New York City has one of the world’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. The city’s celebration is known for the people, about a million, that gather in Time Square to watch the ball drop, signifying the new year. This spectacle is broadcast all over the nation as confetti rains on the crowd of spectators when the clock strikes midnight.

Scotland

This city hosts a three day celebration, known as Hogmanay, for New Year’s Eve. Festivals, street parties and concerts take place during this time until fireworks bring in the New Year. New Year’s Day brings in even more fun with another festival, parade and dog sledding.

Hong Kong

New Year’s Eve begins in Hong Kong much like in New York City. Spectators gather in Hong Kong’s Time Square as they pay homage to New York City’s celebration with a similar ball drop. An amazing display of fireworks then takes place along Hong Kong’s beautiful skyline which includes a pyrotechnic dragon in the sky.





Fireworks are seen over the city's skyline in Hong Kong on January 1, 2016 as part of the 2016 new year celebrations. AFP PHOTO / Philippe Lopez / AFP / PHILIPPE LOPEZ (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ, This content is subject to copyright.)

London

New Year’s Eve is celebrated along the streets and bridges of London as fireworks explode by the Big Ben Clock Tower. A ten-minute light show accompanies the fireworks display as Big Ben chimes signifying midnight and the beginning of a New Year.

Sydney

Being the first major city that strikes midnight, Sydney, Australia has made a name for itself when it comes to New Year’s Eve celebrations. Having the largest fireworks display in the world, millions of tourists and locals watch the famous waterfront show near the Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Sydney Opera House.

Rio De Janerio

One of the wildest New Year’s Eve celebrations takes place along the Copacabana Beach in Rio De Janerio. The traditional celebration, known as Reveillon, includes millions of people standing along the beach, dressed in all white as they toss flowers into the ocean. Live musicals and a spectacular firework display also takes place.