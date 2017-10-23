How you can help mother, baby run over by train

FOREST PARK, Ga. -- Friends and family are raising funds for a mother and her baby who lost limbs after being run over by a train last week.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, 28-year-old Kate Brown was walking her three children across four sets of train tracks on U.S. 41 Old Dixie Road at Interstate 285. Police said as the family crawled underneath a parked freight car, it moved and ran over them.

Brown lost a leg; her 1-year-old so, Malik, lost an arm. The other two children were not hurt.

Brown's husband, Lance Brown, said his wife had to cross the tracks daily to get to a MARTA train.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help raise money for the family to buy a vehicle, and to help with medical bills.

"They will eventually need handicap accessible vehicles to accommodate Kate and baby Malik," the account reads.

Click here for information on how to donate.

