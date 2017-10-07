HS Student killed while walking to high school for band trip

Larry Gardner was known amongst his classmates as the 'Soul of the Adiarsville High School Marching Band'. He was killed Saturday morning on his way to a band competition. (Photo: Bartow County Schools)

ADAIRSVILLE, GA. - An Adairsville High School student was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while walking to his band competition.

According to a release from Bartow County Schools, Senior Larry Gardner was hit by a vehicle near Old Highway 41 and Manning Mill Road in Adairsville.

Gardner was on his way to the school to travel to a band competition in Carrollton, Georgia. The band cancelled the trip after learning of Gardner's death.

"This is a devastating loss to our band, school and community," says Adairsville High School Principal Bruce Mulkey. "He had an unbelievable spirit. I'll remember that most. If he had a bad day, you would have never known it. He had a smile on his face every time I passed him. Larry's energy and enthusiasm were just as contagious as his smile."

The school will provide grief counselors Monday morning for students. A fund has also been set up at Northside Bank in Adairsville to assist the family.

We have reached out to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office for more information on the incident.

