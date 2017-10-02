Huge black bear killed may be the heaviest in Georgia

Photo: Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division

RABUN COUNTY, GA. - It may be the heaviest bear ever killed on record in Georgia.

The Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division confirmed that a hunter, Tim Watson of Dillard, Ga., killed a 673 pound black bear with a bow and arrow on Sunday.

The bear was weighed on Wildlife Resources Division scales and it is the heaviest known bear killed in Georgia, said Melissa Cummings, spokesperson for the department.

Cummings said since bear state records are determined by skull measurements, much like deer records are determined by antler measurements, they encouraged Watson to have the skull measured once it is processed just to be sure it is indeed a new state record.

The Wildlife Resources Division posted video of other bears that have been hunted by bow and arrow so far on its Facebook page.

