Huge tree topples onto home following TS Nate

ATLANTA - It was a loud crash that startled Barbara Callahan out of her sleep around 1 o'clock Monday morning.

Little did she know, a huge tree fell onto her home that is located on Grasham Avenue.

"The dogs jumped up and I called 911 not knowing what was happening," she said.

She scrambled through the darkness to find a branch pierced the living room ceiling and the entire kitchen ceiling gone.

"There are obvious deep structural cracks in all the walls," she said.

Callahan said her neighbor came to her aid and thanks a higher power for keeping her safe.

"The power of God and my next door neighbor is what got me through. God works in mysterious ways, sending me to a knew environment."

On Sunday, tropical storm Nate brought heavy rain to metro Atlanta. There were also reports of downed trees in Haralson, Paulding and Hall counties.

An insurance adjuster told Callahan the process to repair the home will take at least 90 days. Meanwhile, she's found boarding for her three elderly dogs and said she will stay in a hotel.

Her neighbor's home suffered minor damage from the toppled tree.

