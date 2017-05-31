Huge turnout for first day of early voting in 6th District election

Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel are in a special election runoff for the 6th district.

Thousands of people voted yesterday in the heated 6th District Congressional run-off election between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel. It was the first day voters could cast their votes early in the district, which spans parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton Counties.

In some counties, the early numbers are more than 20% of the total number of votes cast during the April election.

DeKalb

2,153: First day first day of early voting for run-off

94: First day of early voting for April election

Cobb

712: First day first day of early voting for run-off

160: First day of early voting for April election

Fulton

Still awaiting numbers

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Board of Elections told 11Alive News that 9,500 people voted in their county during the April elections. On just the first day of early voting in DeKalb, more than 2,000 people have voted.

The 6th District Congressional race has garnered national attention. In April’s election, Ossoff garnered 48.1% of the vote. Handel received 19.8% of the vote. More than a dozen candidates were on the April ballot, including Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

In an exclusive poll released earlier this month, Ossoff was leading Handel 51% to 44%. The Handel campaign disputed the polling results.

